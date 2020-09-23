WATCH: Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani’s full speech at U.N. General Assembly

Afghanistan’s President, Ashraf Ghani, Monday called on all United Nations’ members to help him make peace with the Taliban, in a prerecorded video message played on Monday at the UN in New York.

“A ceasefire, an urgent end to the violence will, more than anything else, give us a chance to progress,” he said.

The world body is commemorating 75 years since it was founded at the end of World War II.

“As a state and society, we have demonstrated that commitment, compassion and courage to take hard decisions, to start direct peace talks with the Taliban. The untold sorrow of the Afghan people, particularly our women and children, during the last 40 years, serves as a reminder of the relevance of the U.N. charter and also of its unfulfilled promise of maintaining international peace and security,” he said.

Ghani also warned of the growing link between terrorists groups and criminal networks in Afghanistan.