WATCH: Cuban President Miguel Díaz Canel Bermúdez speaks at 2021 U.N. General Assembly

Cuba’s President delivered a blistering attack against the government of the United States saying it is fighting a “non-conventional ” war aimed at “regime change.”

“The longest economic, commercial and financial blockade which has ever been imposed on any country has intensified in an opportunistic and criminal fashion in the midst of this pandemic,” he said referring to the 60 year long US embargo of Cuba.

Speaking at the UN’s 2021 General Assembly meeting Miguel Díaz-Canel said the United States is promoting a “serious international rift… with the harmful use and abuse of economic coercive measures.”

“We are seeing today unacceptable political practices in the international context that go against the universal commitment to defend at the United Nations charter, including the sovereign right to self-determination.”

To highlight his point Díaz-Canel had only point to the United State’s years in Afghanistan to serve as an example of what he sees as the consequences of manipulation by the US government.

“Afghanistan is not an isolated case, and it became obvious that wherever the United States intervenes, instability, death and hardship increase leaving behind long lasting scars.”

Díaz-Canel did address Cuba’s scientific achievements during the pandemic saying Cubans are “proud of the scientific Cuban community” and aim to immunize everyone on the island by the end of 2021.

The Soberana 02 and the Soberana Plus vaccines were developed by the Finally Institute and are produced on the island.

A third, Abdala, was created by Cuba’s Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology.

Cuba is the only country in Latin America that manufactures its own vaccines.