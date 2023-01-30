WATCH LIVE: Blinken meets with Israeli leader Netanyahu for news briefing after surge in violence

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is urging Israel and the Palestinians to exercise restraint and ease tensions amid a spike in violence that has put the region on edge.

Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are scheduled to deliver a news briefing at 10:15 a.m. ET. Watch the event live in the player above.

Speaking in Cairo on Monday, hours ahead of a two-day visit to Jerusalem and the West Bank, Blinken said it’s imperative for both sides work to de-escalate tensions that have soared since last week.

He called it “a new and horrifying surge in violence.”

READ MORE: U.S. tested by Israeli-Palestinian violence as Blinken visits Middle East

The latest spate of violence erupted last week with an Israeli military raid on a militant stronghold in the West Bank city of Jenin last week that killed 10 people and a Palestinian shooting attack in an east Jerusalem Jewish settlement that killed seven Israelis.

After his joint briefing with Netanyahu, Blinken will meet with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Israeli President Isaac Herzog.