Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby and Army Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor are expected to hold a news briefing Thursday, as reports of threats at the Kabul airport emerge amid evacuations from Afghanistan.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

On Thursday, Kirby confirmed on Twitter that there was an explosion outside the Kabul airport but casualties were still unclear.

This is a developing story and will be updated.