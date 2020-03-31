What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. Map

WATCH: House approves $2.2 trillion virus rescue bill
Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

By —

Associated Press

WATCH LIVE: Pompeo gives press briefing as U.S. prepares to lift sanctions on Venezuela

World

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will brief reporters on Tuesday morning, when he is expected to outline the Trump administration’s plan to lift sanctions on Venezuela in support of a new proposal for a transitional government representing allies of both President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Titled the “Democratic Framework for Venezuela,” the plan would require Maduro and Guaidó to step aside and hand power to a five-member council of state to govern the country until presidential and parliamentary elections can be held in late 2020, according to a written summary of the proposal seen by The Associated Press.

Pompeo’s remarks are expected to begin at 10:30 am E.T. You can watch live in the player above.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

Courtney Vinopal is a digital reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

@cglennvino
By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Mar 30 Feds revoking reservation status for tribe’s 300 acres

  2. Watch Mar 30 Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on how voters think Trump is handling COVID-19

  3. Read Mar 31 U.S. outlines plan for Venezuela transition, sanctions relief

  4. Watch Mar 30 Trump bristles amid questions about testing, states’ supply requests

  5. Watch Mar 30 Why the U.S. is still ‘severely constrained’ in ability to test for COVID-19

The Latest