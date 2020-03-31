WATCH LIVE: Pompeo gives press briefing as U.S. prepares to lift sanctions on Venezuela

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will brief reporters on Tuesday morning, when he is expected to outline the Trump administration’s plan to lift sanctions on Venezuela in support of a new proposal for a transitional government representing allies of both President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Titled the “Democratic Framework for Venezuela,” the plan would require Maduro and Guaidó to step aside and hand power to a five-member council of state to govern the country until presidential and parliamentary elections can be held in late 2020, according to a written summary of the proposal seen by The Associated Press.

