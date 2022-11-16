WATCH LIVE: State Department holds briefing after possible Ukraine missile lands in NATO territory

State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel will hold a press briefing Wednesday afternoon, a day after possible Ukrainian missiles landed in Poland, killing two people.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above.

On Wednesday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says the U.S. intends to keep up its flow of weapons and assistance to Ukraine through the winter.

Austin said at the Pentagon on Wednesday the aid will help Kyiv maintain the pressure on Russia after the Kremlin withdrew its forces from the southern city of Kherson, in a major battlefield setback for Moscow.

“We’re going to maintain our momentum throughout the winter so that Ukraine can continue to consolidate gains and seize the initiative on the battlefield,” Austin said.

He spoke ahead of the seventh Ukraine Contact Group meeting, where NATO and partner nations meet to coordinate security assistance for Kyiv.

This meeting was also to address training for Ukrainian troops, Austin said.

The U.S. to date has provided $18.6 billion in weapons and equipment to Ukraine.