Zelenskyy makes surprise visit to Kherson after city freed from Russian control

Judy Woodruff:

As we reported, Ukraine's president made a surprise visit to Kherson, the largest city retaken to date from Russia. There was jubilation in the streets that has been almost nonstop since the Russians fled late last week.

But, after almost eight months of occupation, accounts of Russian brutality mirror the experiences of many other Ukrainians freed from Russian control.

Special correspondent Jack Hewson and videographer Ed Ram report from Kherson.