WATCH LIVE: The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize is…

The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday.
The announcement is expected Oct. 7, no earlier than 4:45 a.m. ET. Watch the event live in the player above.
The 2021 peace prize went to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia in recognition of their work to uphold freedom of expression in countries that are hostile to the press, and where news organizations and journalists themselves have faced violent attacks.
WATCH: Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa on the importance of a free press
This story is developing and will be updated.
