WATCH LIVE: Ukraine Ambassador Markarova holds news briefing amid Russian attack

Ukraine Ambassador Oksana Markarova holds a news briefing as a Russian invasion of the country continues.
The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Ukraine Ambassador Oksana Markarova holds a news briefing as a Russian invasion of the country continues.
The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Support Provided By: Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.