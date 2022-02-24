By —

News Desk

WATCH LIVE: Ukraine Ambassador Markarova holds news briefing amid Russian attack

World

Ukraine Ambassador Oksana Markarova holds a news briefing as a Russian invasion of the country continues.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

By —

News Desk

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By: