WATCH LIVE: Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. holds news briefing amid Russian invasion

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States,  Oksana Markarova holds a news briefing on Friday Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

