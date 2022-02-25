WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds news briefing amid Russian attack on Ukraine

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will speak to the media this afternoon as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

The event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET. Watch Psaki’s remarks in the player above.

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, charging that Russian leader Vladimir Putin “chose this war” and that his country will bear the consequences of his action.

The sanctions target Russian banks, oligarchs, and high-tech sectors, Biden said. The United States and its allies will block assets of four large Russian banks, impose export controls and sanction oligarchs.

