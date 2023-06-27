WATCH: Where Russia’s military goes after Wagner Group uprising

Russia’s Vladimir Putin dropped criminal charges yesterday against Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the mercenary group that led a short-lived revolt against the Russian military late last week.

On June 23, Prigozhin ordered Wagner troops to march on Moscow, an armed uprising borne out of his disagreements with how Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was leading the military effort against Ukraine. In less than 24 hours, Prigozhin ordered troops to retreat, saying he wanted to avoid spilling Russian blood.

Prigozhin is now in Belarus, along with some of his troops, part of the deal that reportedly kept the mercenary leader out of prison. But questions remain about what this uprising means for Russia’s military stance in Ukraine and elsewhere.

The PBS NewsHour’s Nicole Ellis spoke with Liana Fix, a fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, about the Wagner Group, the short and long-term consequences of the uprising, and Russia’s military efforts in Ukraine and elsewhere.

