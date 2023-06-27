WATCH: Where Russia’s military goes after Wagner Group uprising

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Nicole Ellis
Casey Kuhn
Yasmeen Sami Alamiri
Russia’s Vladimir Putin dropped criminal charges yesterday against Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the mercenary group that led a short-lived revolt against the Russian military late last week.
On June 23, Prigozhin ordered Wagner troops to march on Moscow, an armed uprising borne out of his disagreements with how Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was leading the military effort against Ukraine. In less than 24 hours, Prigozhin ordered troops to retreat, saying he wanted to avoid spilling Russian blood.
Prigozhin is now in Belarus, along with some of his troops, part of the deal that reportedly kept the mercenary leader out of prison. But questions remain about what this uprising means for Russia’s military stance in Ukraine and elsewhere.
The PBS NewsHour’s Nicole Ellis spoke with Liana Fix, a fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, about the Wagner Group, the short and long-term consequences of the uprising, and Russia’s military efforts in Ukraine and elsewhere.
Watch the conversation in the player above.
Nicole Ellis is PBS NewsHour's digital anchor where she hosts pre- and post-shows and breaking news live streams on digital platforms and serves as a correspondent for the nightly broadcast. Ellis joined the NewsHour from The Washington Post, where she was an Emmy nominated on-air reporter and anchor covering social issues and breaking news. In this role, she hosted, produced, and directed original documentaries and breaking news videos for The Post’s website, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Facebook and Twitch, earning a National Outstanding Breaking News Emmy Nomination for her coverage of Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Ellis created and hosted The Post’s first original documentary series, “Should I freeze my eggs?,” in which she explores her own fertility and received the 2019 Digiday Publishers Award. She also created and hosted the Webby Award-winning news literacy series “The New Normal,” the most viewed video series in the history of The Washington Post’s women’s vertical, The Lily.
She is the author of “We Go High,” a non-fiction self-help-by-proxy book on overcoming adversity publishing in 2022, and host of Critical Conversations on BookClub, an author-led book club platform.
Prior to that, Ellis was a part of the production team for the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning series, CNN Heroes. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology and Human Rights from Columbia University, as well as a Master’s in Journalism from Columbia Journalism School.
Casey is a producer for NewsHour's digital video team. She has won several awards for her work in broadcast journalism, including a national Edward R. Murrow award.
Yasmeen Sami Alamiri is the Senior Editor for video and special projects at the PBS NewsHour.
