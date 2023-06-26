How the attempted rebellion in Russia could affect Putin’s war in Ukraine

Geoff Bennett:

And for more insight on what the revolt means for Russia's war in Ukraine, we turn to Samuel Bendett, a Russian military analyst for the Center for Naval Analyses.

Thank you for being with us.

Samuel, what lies ahead for the Wagner Group? Because Yevgeny Prigozhin has said that his fighters will never accept the options that Vladimir Putin put to them today, which is fight for Russia, go home or go to Belarus.

Samuel Bendett, Center for Naval Analyses: Well, I think that's a good question.

This is something that a lot of us are trying to figure out. And these questions are probably going to reverberate for the next several weeks, if not months. Clearly, Wagner is not dismantled. Clearly, it's still a functioning organization. Clearly, there are officers in the Wagner Group that are still with Prigozhin.

And, clearly, Wagner is still a useful force internationally, especially in Africa, when it comes to many of Russia's geopolitical interests. So it isn't as simple as simply dismantling Wagner. There's a lot of money invested. There's a lot of effort invested.

There's a lot of discussions in the Russian government today whether or not private military companies like Wagner should even be allowed following what happened this weekend. But Prigozhin probably has his own allies in the Kremlin. And so the fight over its fate, it will continue.