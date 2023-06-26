What’s next for Putin’s regime after Wagner revolt in Russia?

Geoff Bennett:

But it was far from quiet on Russia's front in Ukraine, as Kyiv's forces claimed to capture another village in what's proving to be a slow and grinding counteroffensive.

For additional perspective on the short-lived Russian rebellion and what comes next, we are joined by Alina Polyakova, president and CEO of the Center for European Policy Analysis.

Thank you for being with us.

As we just reported, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said he called off the march on Moscow because he wanted to avoid Russian bloodshed and what he had in mind was more of a protest demonstration than an attempted coup. Still, what does this suggest about Vladimir Putin's hold on power? How stable is his regime?

Alina Polyakova, Director, Center for European Policy Analysis: Well, what we witnessed over the last several days has been nothing short of extraordinary.

And I think the most important thing we learn from this very strange sequence of events is that Putin is far weaker than we thought and his regime is much more fragile than we thought. And I think this challenge by an armed military group marching towards Moscow, it's truly, truly extraordinary, as I said.

It would be something akin to Blackwater, the U.S. private security company, suddenly taking up arms in the middle of the Iraq War, for example, and marching on Washington. And the response from the Kremlin initially was very, very muted. And I think that surprised quite a few people.