WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany gives news briefing

World

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany will hold a news briefing July 21.

The briefing is expected to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET. Watch it live in the player above.

As COVID-19 cases surge in certain parts of the United States, President Donald Trump recently announced that his coronavirus task briefings with public health officials will begin again this week.

Trump convened GOP leaders at the White House on Monday as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell prepared to roll out his $1 trillion package in the coming days. But the administration criticized the legislation’s money for more virus testing and insisted on a full payroll tax repeal that could complicate quick passage.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said any attempt by the White House to block money for testing “goes beyond ignorance.”

Courtney Vinopal is a general assignment reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

