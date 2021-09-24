WATCH: New Zealand prime minister calls COVID the ‘ultimate disrupter’

New Zealand is calling for greater cooperation among nations to end COVID-19.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gave a pre-recorded speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Friday — opting not to travel to the United States amid the pandemic.

“No community, nation or region acting alone can address COVID-19. It is a complex global problem that requires a global solution,” she said.

