WATCH: Pentagon confirms surface-to-air system arrived in Ukraine

U.S. military officials confirmed the delivery of two advanced NASAMS surface-to-air missile systems to Ukraine after the war-torn country’s officials announced the shipment’s arrival Monday.

Media reports indicated that Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Monday that the country had received its first NASAMS.

Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder Tuesday said, as announced in July, a U.S. allotment would provide the NASAMS to Ukraine, but he did not give any indications on whether any Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) have also arrived in Ukraine.

“These systems will contribute to Ukraine’s air defense capabilities and will help protect the Ukrainian people against Russian aerial attacks to include those conducted by unmanned aerial vehicles or cruise missiles,” Ryder said.

He added, “When it comes to things like ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) or other types of capabilities, as we’ve mentioned previously, we continue to have an ongoing and robust dialog with the Ukrainians, with our allies and with our partners in terms of what Ukraine’s battlefield needs are.”

NEWS WRAP: Air defense system to help shoot down Russian missiles now in place in Ukraine

Ryder would not corroborate reports that suggest Iran has delivered ballistic missiles to Russia but only say “we do have concerns that they may seek to acquire that capability due to supply shortages in Russia’s own arsenal.”

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s president has suggested he’s open to peace talks with Russia but is sticking to Kyiv’s demands.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s appeal to the international community to “force Russia into real peace talks” reflected a softening of his refusal to negotiate with Moscow while Russian President Vladimir Putin is in power.

But Zelenskyy’s preconditions appear to be non-starters for Moscow, so it’s hard to see how his latest comments would advance any talks.

Western weapons and aid have been key to Ukraine’s ability to fight off Russia’s invasion.

Asked about the chance of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia and if U.S. support is tied to negations, Ryder said, “In terms of the topic of negotiations, Ukraine will decide when they’re ready to negotiate. Our focus is on trying to ensure they have the security assistance and the capability that they need to defend their sovereign territory and have a strong position when it does come to talks.”

Support for Ukraine has garnered strong bipartisan support in the U.S. Congress, but growing conservative opposition could complicate that if Republicans take control of the House in Tuesday’s elections.

“The Department of Defense will continue to work very closely with Congress on this very important issue — Ukraine security assistance,” Ryder said.