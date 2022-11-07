News Wrap: Air defense system to help shoot down Russian missiles now in place in Ukraine

In our news wrap Monday, a Russian businessman with ties to Putin confirmed his organization has interfered in past U.S. elections and will again, a new U.S. air defense system is now in place in Ukraine to help shoot down Russian missiles and drones and China reports its exports dropped in October as falling demand and COVID controls took a toll.

