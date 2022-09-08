WATCH: Queen Elizabeth – A Royal Life: A PBS NewsHour Special

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch in history, has died at the age of 96. Elizabeth was 25 years old when she assumed the throne in 1952 following the death of her father, King George VI.

The Queen’s son, Charles, has assumed the throne as king and will be known King Charles III.

The PBS NewsHour will take a look back at the life and legacy of the queen.

The special report will begin at 8 p.m. ET. Watch the special report in the player above.

This year marked the queen’s platinum jubilee, celebrating 70 years on the throne. During that time, the queen has seen the world go through times of war and great turmoil and change. Her reign spanned more than a dozen U.S. presidents and nine popes. Her life stretched from Model T cars to self-driving cars.

The Royal Family announced her death, saying the queen “died peacefully” at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Only three other monarchs have reigned for more than seven decades. She joins the history-making reigns of France’s Louis XIV, Johann II of Liechtenstein, and Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand. Her son, Prince Charles, is next in line for the British throne.