King Charles III will succeed Queen Elizabeth II. Who is next in line to take the throne?

Queen Elizabeth, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, has died at the age of 96.

Elizabeth was queen for 70 years, seven years longer than the next longest-reigning monarch, Queen Victoria, who was Elizabeth’s great-great-grandmother. Elizabeth took the throne in 1952, after her father, King George VI died.

Elizabeth’s son, Charles, took over immediately as king and is now King Charles III.

The modern determination for succession of the United Kingdom’s throne comes from the Succession to the Crown Act of 2013. It ended the system by which the son of a monarch takes precedence over a daughter in the line of succession; now, the eldest child (or person next in line to the throne) will become monarch, regardless of the gender of any siblings. The new rule applies to children born after Oct. 28, 2011. The Act also ends the rule that if an heir marries a Roman Catholic, they would be disqualified from the line of succession.

Notably, the U.K.’s rulers themselves must be members of the Church of England and “must swear to preserve the established Church of England and the established Church of Scotland… [and] must also promise to uphold the Protestant succession,” according to the family’s website.

Here’s who’s next in line for the throne: