What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

A view of the debris inside Notre-Dame de Paris in the aftermath of a fire that devastated the cathedral on April 16, 2019. Photo by Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via Reuters
By —

Associated Press

What was lost and saved from the Notre Dame fire

World

PARIS — More than simply an iconic cathedral and jewel of Gothic architecture, Notre Dame was a treasure trove, housing priceless and irreplaceable marvels of immense religious, artistic, musical, historical and architectural value.

Some were lost to humanity forever in the blaze that ravaged the Paris cathedral Monday. Others were spared, at least in part, or saved before the flames consumed the roof and spire.

A look at what is known about Notre Dame’s treasures and their fate:

Crown of thorns

Regarded as the cathedral’s most sacred relic, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo says the Crown of Thorns was saved. It is purported to be a relic of the crown placed on the head of Jesus Christ at his crucifixion, obtained and brought to Paris by King Louis IX in the 13th century.

The Holy Crown of Thorns is displayed during a ceremony at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris March 21, 2014. Photo by Philippe Wojazer/Reuters

The Holy Crown of Thorns is displayed during a ceremony at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris March 21, 2014. Photo by Philippe Wojazer/Reuters

It is made of rushes wrapped into a wreath and tied with gold filament. Since 1896 it has been kept under glass and only occasionally displayed.

Paris Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire said it was among pieces quickly transported to a “secret location” by officials after the fire. Hidalgo also said on Twitter that the tunic of St. Louis, a long shirt-like garment from the 13th century and believed to have belonged to King Louis IX, was also rescued.

Fragment of the holy cross and nail

The 24-centimeter (9.45-inch) piece of wood and 9-centimeter-(3.5-inch)-long nail are purported to be from the cross on which Jesus Christ was crucified. The wood fragment is kept in a glass case. The fate of the two relics is not known.

The organ

The impressive organ dating to the 1730s and boasting an estimated 8,000 pipes did not burn and is intact, but nobody knows yet whether it was damaged by the heat or water.

A view shows the organ and a rose window inside the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, August 28, 2017. Officials at the 854-year old Notre-Dame cathedral, France’s most-visited monument, say it is in urgent need of raising 100 million euros ($120.40 million) to repair everything from damaged arches and statutes to broken down gargoyles. Photo by Philippe Wojazer/Reuters

“The organ is a very fragile instrument,” Bertrand de Feydeau, vice-president of the Fondation du Patrimoine which protects France’s cultural heritage, tells The Associated Press. He says the organ has “incredible” sound, with “very rich colors,” and there is a waiting list of more than two years of organists wanting to play it.

Each pipe was individually cleaned during a 2013 refurbishment.

The roof

The cathedral’s roof was built using a lattice of giant beams cut from trees in primeval forests in the 12th and 13th centuries.

A view shows Notre-Dame Cathedral after a massive fire devastated large parts of the gothic gem in Paris, France, April 16, 2019. Photo by Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

A view shows Notre-Dame Cathedral after a massive fire devastated large parts of the gothic gem in Paris, France, April 16, 2019. Photo by Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Experts say France no longer has trees big enough to replace the ancient wooden beams that burned in the Notre Dame fire.

A view shows the organ and a rose window inside the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, August 28, 2017. Officials at the 854-year old Notre-Dame cathedral, France's most-visited monument, say it is in urgent need of raising 100 million euros ($120.40 million) to repair everything from damaged arches and statutes to broken down gargoyles. Photo by Philippe Wojazer/Reuters

A view shows the organ and a rose window inside the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, August 28, 2017. Officials at the 854-year old Notre-Dame cathedral, France’s most-visited monument, say it is in urgent need of raising 100 million euros ($120.40 million) to repair everything from damaged arches and statutes to broken down gargoyles. Photo by Philippe Wojazer/Reuters

Feydeau told France Info radio that the cathedral’s roof cannot be rebuilt exactly as it was before the fire because “we don’t, at the moment, have trees on our territory of the size that were cut in the 13th century.”

He said the restoration work will have to use new technology to rebuild the roof.

The bells

In the wake of the French Revolution, the cathedral was declared a “Temple of Reason” as part of an anti-clerical movement. All of the original bells were destroyed and replaced — except for one, called Emmanuel and weighing 13 tons.

The bell 'Benoit Joseph', dedicated to Pope Benedict XVI, is displayed with the seven other replacement bells and the bourdon in the nave of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral in Paris on February 12, 2013. The new eight bronze bells were cast with medieval methods at a French foundry in Normandy. The new bells have the same weight and diameter as the ones from the 18th-century which were melted down and turned into cannons during the French Revolution, and are designed to produce the same sound. Photo by Charles Platiau/Reuters

The bell ‘Benoit Joseph’, dedicated to Pope Benedict XVI, is displayed with the seven other replacement bells and the bourdon in the nave of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral in Paris on February 12, 2013. The new eight bronze bells were cast with medieval methods at a French foundry in Normandy. The new bells have the same weight and diameter as the ones from the 18th-century which were melted down and turned into cannons during the French Revolution, and are designed to produce the same sound. Photo by Charles Platiau/Reuters

In 2013, as the cathedral celebrated its 850 years with a refurbishment, nine huge new bells replaced the 19th-century ones. The peal of the cathedral’s bells has long been famous. Quasimodo was the cathedral’s bell-ringer in Victor Hugo’s 1831 novel “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

The extent of any damage to the bells and their support structure is unclear.

Paintings

About a dozen large paintings of religious scenes, called “Mays” and dating from between 1630 and 1708, hung in Notre Dame. French Culture Minister Franck Riester says the cathedral’s greatest paintings will be removed starting Friday.

“We assume they have not been damaged by the fire but there may be damage from the smoke,” he said.

Statues

Last week, 16 religious statues got a lucky escape from Monday’s blaze: they were removed from the top of Notre Dame for the first time in over a century to be taken for cleaning.

Statues that were removed from the spire of Paris' Notre-Dame Cathedral are seen in a workshop at the Socra company for restoration work in Marsac-sur-L'Isle, France, France. Photo by Regis Duvignau/Reuters

Statues that were removed from the spire of Paris’ Notre-Dame Cathedral are seen in a workshop at the Socra company for restoration work in Marsac-sur-L’Isle, France, France. Photo by Regis Duvignau/Reuters

The removal was part of a restoration of the cathedral’s towering spire, now gone. The 3-meter-tall copper statues represent the 12 apostles and four evangelists.

Stained glass windows

The cathedral’s three famed rose windows date to the 13th century.

The director of the United Nations cultural organization says it’s too early to tell whether they are unscathed.

View of the north rose window (rosace) of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral in Paris October 18, 2012. Photo by Charles Platiau/File Photo/Reuters

View of the north rose window (rosace) of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral in Paris October 18, 2012. Photo by Charles Platiau/File Photo/Reuters

Audrey Azoulay tells The Associated Press art experts haven’t yet been able to assess the site yet after the blaze, though she has received encouraging reports.

Notre Dame is part of a UNESCO heritage site.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Apr 15 Yo-Yo Ma on the importance of telling each other our stories

  2. Watch Apr 15 Notre Dame fire prompts global grief for a landmark of civilization

  3. Read Feb 15 What does Pete Buttigieg believe? Where the candidate stands on 7 issues

  4. Read Apr 16 Column: The most ridiculous job interview questions you’ve heard

  5. Read Apr 15 Where 2020 Democrats stand on student loans, teacher pay and other education issues

The Latest