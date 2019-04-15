WATCH LIVE: Fire engulfs Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral

Firefighters worked Monday to contain a fire at Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral.

Images of the scene showed the 12th century landmark ablaze, and parts of the cathedral collapsing in the massive fire. Throngs of tourists and locals gathered nearby to watch and take images of the fire.

According to initial media reports, there are no deaths connected to the fire. It’s not immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the fire.

The cathedral is undergoing a $6.8 million renovation project.

This story will be updated.