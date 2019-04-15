What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Joshua Barajas
WATCH LIVE: Fire engulfs Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral

World

Firefighters worked Monday to contain a fire at Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral.

Watch a feed of the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in the player above.

Images of the scene showed the 12th century landmark ablaze, and parts of the cathedral collapsing in the massive fire. Throngs of tourists and locals gathered nearby to watch and take images of the fire.

According to initial media reports, there are no deaths connected to the fire. It’s not immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the fire.

The cathedral is undergoing a $6.8 million renovation project.

READ MORE: Fire breaks out at Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral

This story will be updated.

Joshua Barajas is the deputy online editor for the NewsHour. He can be reached at jbarajas@newshour.org.

