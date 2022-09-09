What will King Charles’ ascension mean for the Britain’s overseas territories?

King Charles III has ascended to the British throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest ruling monarch. In addition to being king of the United Kingdom (UK), Charles also became the head of state of more than a dozen other independent countries that were once British colonies. What is the Crown’s role in these overseas monarchies, and how could it change?

How does the succession work?

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving British monarch in history, having ascended to the throne in 1952 at age 25. Upon her death, her eldest son became king under the name Charles III. His rule begins immediately, but the official coronation ceremony will likely come in 2023.

Charles, who was heir to the throne longer than anyone else in British history, developed numerous personal interests and causes that experts say could influence his rule. He has taken a forceful stance on environmental issues, declaring the world must adopt a “war-like footing” to combat climate change. He is involved in more than 400 charities. And he has strong views in favor of traditional architecture and regenerative farming.

Which countries recognize Charles as king?

Charles, like Elizabeth was, is not only monarch of the UK, but also of 14 additional countries, including Canada and others across the Asia-Pacific and the Caribbean. These are known as the Commonwealth realms. They are distinct from the Commonwealth of Nations, a loose grouping of 54 countries that were once part of the British Empire, but most of which are no longer subjects of the monarchy.

Together, there are some 150 million people in the Commonwealth realms, the most populous of which are the UK, Canada, Australia, Papua New Guinea, and New Zealand.

How did the Commonwealth realms evolve?

In the wave of decolonization that occurred after World War II, dozens of newly independent countries emerged out of the remnants of the British Empire. Many of these, including India, Nigeria, and Pakistan, became republics, discarding the monarchy altogether and replacing it with another head-of-state figure, usually a president. That decades-long process continues to unfold: the latest country to leave the monarchy behind was Barbados in 2021. Altogether, 17 countries left during Elizabeth’s reign.

Still, policymakers in the countries that retained the monarchy saw the institution as a valuable source of political legitimacy and stability. Keeping the queen as their sovereign gave them a visible and nonpartisan symbol of national unity and constitutional continuity. From London’s vantage, meanwhile, the queen’s role overseas, including her many visits to the Commonwealth realms, was a source of British soft power and diplomatic influence.

What actual powers does the king have in overseas realms?

Commonwealth realms are constitutional monarchies, where the monarch’s powers are largely symbolic and political decisions are made by an elected parliament and implemented by prime ministers. Monarchs are thus head of state but not head of government—meaning they are not involved in day-to-day governing. (In the United States, by contrast, the president is both head of state and head of government.)