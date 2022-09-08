Remembering Queen Elizabeth II, dead at 96

Judy Woodruff:

The queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. Those were the simple words from Buckingham Palace, describing the passing of an extraordinary woman.

Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in Britain's history, died at her estate in Scotland, with her three sons, her daughter Anne and grandson William there. Her oldest son is now King Charles III.

The queen's life spanned nearly a century, 70 years of which she spent on the throne. Thousands began to gather outside Buckingham Palace in London, and an official period of mourning and commemoration in Britain has begun.

The newly confirmed Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was officially invited by the queen personally just two days ago to form a government, spoke this evening outside Number 10 Downing Street.