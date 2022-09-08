Crowds flock to Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle to mourn Queen Elizabeth II

Willem Marx:

Well, of course, you might imagine, Judy, that the specific details of the funeral have been worked on for many, many years.

The palace have not quite released the timetable around that, but, because she's passed away in Scotland, her body will be taken from Balmoral about 40 miles west of the city of Aberdeen to the capital there, Edinburgh. There will be a service of some kind in the main cathedral there, St. Giles, before the body has taken by a special train service all the way south back down to London.

One imagines there will be thousands of mourners lining the track of major station crossings throughout the course of that journey. And when she arrives back here in Buckingham Palace, she will once again lie in state in the throne room in the building behind me, guarded by four members of a British Army regiment, the Grenadier Guards.

Following that, there will be a funeral. We don't yet know the exact date. And, of course, there will be a formal proclamation that King — because Charles is now the king. And I should say that, across the nation, there will be tolling of bells. Many of the masts like the one behind me will be flying half-mast, many of the flags, for many days.

There will be 10 days of national mourning, a month of mourning, in the court, members of the royal family and their staff wearing black armbands. The royal palace is closed and many other businesses here facing a national public holiday.