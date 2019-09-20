What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Yemen rebels say they’re halting attacks on Saudi Arabia

World

CAIRO (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels said late Friday night that they were halting drone and missile attacks against Saudi Arabia, one week after they claimed responsibility for a strike that crippled a key oil facility in the kingdom.

The U.S. and the Saudis blamed the Sept. 14 attack on Iran, which backs the Houthi rebels fighting a Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen. Iran denies any responsibility.

Mahdi al-Mashat, head of the Houthis’ supreme political council, which runs rebel-held areas in Yemen, said the group is waiting for a “positive response” from Saudi Arabia. His comments were carried by the Houthi-run al-Masirah satellite TV.

The announcement could be a first step toward a wider ceasefire in Yemen, but it remained unclear, and there was no immediate response from the Saudi-led coalition.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and sparked what the U.N. describes as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The recent attacks knocked out more than half of Saudi Arabia’s daily crude oil production.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Sep 20 Shields and Brooks on the whistleblower complaint, Saudi oil attack

  2. Read Sep 20 Judge orders Trump to give deposition in protesters’ lawsuit

  3. Read Sep 20 Amid Iran tensions, what are U.S. obligations to Saudi Arabia?

  4. Read Sep 19 Read what the inspector general said about the ‘urgent’ whistleblower concern

  5. Watch Sep 19 Why extreme climate scenarios no longer seem so unlikely

The Latest