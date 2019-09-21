What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Youth leaders at UN demand bold climate change action

UNITED NATIONS — Fresh off a climate strike that took hundreds of thousands of young people out of classrooms and into the streets globally, youth leaders have gathered at the United Nations to demand radical moves to fight climate change.

Swedish 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg started the climate strike movement with her lone protest in front of her country’s parliament and told U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that youth are united and unstoppable.

After listening to Thunberg and other youth climate activists on Saturday, Guterres credited young people with changing from him a pessimist to an optimist in the fight against global warming.

Fiji activist Kamal Karishma Kumar says that the world’s youth will hold leaders accountable.

She says if leaders don’t act on climate change, young people will vote them out of office.

