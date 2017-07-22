WATCH: The one recipe Ina Garten says everyone should know how to make
Homemade salad dressing seems difficult to make, but it’s actually easy — and much tastier than anything you can buy at a store, Ina Garten says. The “Barefoot Contessa” says it’s the one recipe everyone should know how to make. Here’s how to make her favorite creamy mustard vinaigrette. Watch the video below for her tips and tricks.
Ingredients:
Directions:
In a small bowl (or large measuring cup), whisk together the vinegar, mustard, garlic, egg yolk, salt and pepper. While whisking, slowly add the olive oil until the vinaigrette is emulsified. Toss the greens with enough dressing to moisten and serve immediately.
Reprinted from Barefoot Contessa: Family Style. Copyright © 2002 by Ina Garten. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.
