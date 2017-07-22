WATCH: The one recipe Ina Garten says everyone should know how to make

Homemade salad dressing seems difficult to make, but it’s actually easy — and much tastier than anything you can buy at a store, Ina Garten says. The “Barefoot Contessa” says it’s the one recipe everyone should know how to make. Here’s how to make her favorite creamy mustard vinaigrette. Watch the video below for her tips and tricks.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons Champagne vinegar

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon minced fresh garlic

1 extra-large egg yolk (if you don’t want to use raw egg, leave it out. You can also use extra mustard to help emulsify)

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup good olive oil

Salad greens or mesclun mix for 6 to 8 people.

Directions:

In a small bowl (or large measuring cup), whisk together the vinegar, mustard, garlic, egg yolk, salt and pepper. While whisking, slowly add the olive oil until the vinaigrette is emulsified. Toss the greens with enough dressing to moisten and serve immediately.

Reprinted from Barefoot Contessa: Family Style. Copyright © 2002 by Ina Garten. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.

Watch Garten’s interview with PBS NewsHour’s William Brangham here.