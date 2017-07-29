Ahead of vote, Venezuelans protest expanding presidential power
July 29, 2017 at 3:41 PM EDT
Venezuela on Sunday will hold an election for a new national assembly that could rewrite its constitution. Parties opposed to President Nicolas Maduro, whose party has presided over a severe economic downturn in recent years, are boycotting the vote for fear the new assembly would expand executive powers. Reuters reporter Brian Ellsworth joins Hari Sreenivasan from Caracas.