215170 215169 215169 Macron declares ‘new page of our history’ in France One of the most divisive political campaigns in French history that had much of Europe on edge came to an end during Sunday's runoff election. Centrist Emmanuel Macron defeated his controversial opponent, the right-wing populist Marine Le Pen. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Malcolm Brabant joins Hari Sreenivasan from Macron's campaign headquarters in Paris. disabled 3000642763 2wqCXmd5xLU false 215153 215154 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/deported-u-s-cambodians-fight-immigration-policy/ Deported from U.S., Cambodians fight immigration policy Every year, the U.S. deports thousands of immigrants convicted of crimes after they serve their prison terms, including green card holders and those granted asylum. The policy dates back to the Clinton and Bush administrations as part of their efforts to step up national security. Special Correspondent Kira Kay went to Cambodia to meet a community of deportees fighting to change this policy. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/RTSY4J7-e1494184807246-320x196.jpg 3000641430 AQMuGOXc-i4 215087 215088 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/french-candidate-macron-targeted-massive-hacking-attack/ French candidate Macron targeted by 'massive' hacking attack As French voters prepare to head to the polls, presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron confirmed he had been the target of a “massive hacking attack,” with campaign emails and financial documents posted online. Macron's campaign said that authentic documents were released alongside fake documents. Reuters reporter Eric Auchard joins Hari Sreenivasan via Skype from Berlin. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/RTS15D9V-320x196.jpg 3000632890 gA5VILX-GIs 215078 215082 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/episode/pbs-newshour-weekend-full-episode-may-6-2017/ PBS NewsHour Weekend full episode May 6, 2017 On this edition for Saturday, May 6, French youth voice their opinions on this weekend’s presidential election runoff as centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron faces a hacking attack. Later, what’s next for congressional Republicans’ health care plan. Hari Sreenivasan anchors from New York. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/RTS15FOR-1-e1494095303832-320x196.jpg 3000632213 XNdNNADhKFY