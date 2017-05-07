  • SUBSCRIBE
Macron declares ‘new page of our history’ in France

May 7, 2017 at 5:40 PM EDT
One of the most divisive political campaigns in French history that had much of Europe on edge came to an end during Sunday's runoff election. Centrist Emmanuel Macron defeated his controversial opponent, the right-wing populist Marine Le Pen. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Malcolm Brabant joins Hari Sreenivasan from Macron's campaign headquarters in Paris.
