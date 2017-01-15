  • SUBSCRIBE
Officers are less willing to use force, survey shows

January 15, 2017 at 4:20 PM EST
“Behind the Badge,” a survey of 8,000 officers released by the Pew Research Center last week, found that 76 percent of respondents have become more reluctant to use force following several high-profile police shootings. It also found that 72 percent were less likely to stop and question someone they found “suspicious.” Co-author of the report Kim Parker joins Alison Stewart to talk about other trends.
