203876 203875 203875 Officers are less willing to use force, survey shows “Behind the Badge,” a survey of 8,000 officers released by the Pew Research Center last week, found that 76 percent of respondents have become more reluctant to use force following several high-profile police shootings. It also found that 72 percent were less likely to stop and question someone they found “suspicious.” Co-author of the report Kim Parker joins Alison Stewart to discuss the trends. disabled 2365933999 iCvRmtDBnDk 203865 203866 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/kratom-help-treat-opioid-addiction/ Could kratom help treat opioid addiction? The national epidemic of opioid abuse has claimed more than 300,000 lives in the U.S. over the last 16 years -- and some researchers claim that kratom, an herbal psychoactive drug that is currently unregulated, could help people struggling with addiction. But federal drug policy-makers may classify kratom as an illegal drug. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Mike Taibbi reports. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/GettyImages-530276356-320x196.jpg djVGaU30IR8 203837 203838 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/obama-failed-close-guantanamo/ Why Obama failed to close Guantanamo In his 2008 run for the White House, President Barack Obama promised to shut down the prison for suspected terrorists in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and on his second full day as president he issued an executive order to close it within a year. Eight years later, that has not happened, though the number of people imprisoned there has dropped from 242 to 55. Carol Rosenberg of the Miami Herald joins Alison Stewart. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTX2886S-320x196.jpg tGL5WdZwk_g 203825 203823 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/homeless-veterans-take-refuge-arizona-encampment/ Homeless veterans take refuge at Arizona encampment A camp in Tucson, Arizona, serves about 20 homeless people, the majority of them U.S. military veterans seeking shelter, food, camaraderie and refuge from the streets. The camp, run by the group Veterans on Patrol, has grown with the help of donations from local companies and residents. Mitchell Riley reports for Arizona Public Media. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/campbravo-320x196.png FCwLR7lKfds