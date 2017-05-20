  • SUBSCRIBE
World

Trump signs Saudi arms deal on first foreign trip

May 20, 2017 at 5:20 PM EDT
President Donald Trump visited Saudi Arabia Saturday on his first stop abroad as commander-in-chief. During the visit, he signed several deals with Saudi King Salman, including a military sales worth billions and a commitment to cooperate on defense. Ben Hubbard, Middle East correspondent for The New York Times, joins Alison Stewart from Riyadh to discuss the trip.
