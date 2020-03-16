What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Idris Elba says he has coronavirus but ‘no symptoms so far’

Arts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Idris Elba says he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor tweeted Monday that he has no symptoms so far and has been isolated since Friday when he found out about his possible exposure.

Elba is the latest high profile celebrity to have tested positive for the virus. Last week, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson said they had also tested positively in Australia.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Elba in a video message said that his wife has not been tested yet but is feeling OK.

“This is serious. Now’s really the time to think about social distancing, washing your hands,” Elba said.

“We live in a divided world right now. We can all feel it,” he added. “But now’s the time for solidarity, for thinking about each other.”

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Mar 16 WATCH: Trump urges social distancing, warns COVID-19 could disrupt U.S. until August

  2. Read Mar 16 Surgeon general says U.S. cases are at the point where Italy was 2 weeks ago

  3. Read Mar 15 NYC mayor: City lockdown possible in virus fight

  4. Read Mar 13 ‘Not a wave, a tsunami.’ Italy hospitals at virus limit

  5. Read Mar 13 One simple chart explains how social distancing saves lives

Coronavirus outbreak is ‘a time of sacrifice for all of us’

Health Mar 15

The Latest