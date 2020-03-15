Coronavirus outbreak is ‘a time of sacrifice for all of us’

Crystal Watson:

Right. It's a really hard call, we always want more information than we have in these types of crises. But what we've seen so far is that children in large part don't get as sick as other people. But what we don't know enough about is whether they are drivers of transmission of this virus, whether they are actually spreading it when they're asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. So it's a hard call to make. There are a lot of downstream implications of closing schools. But I think in the places where they have been closed, it's it's a good thing to do to really respond to this virus and be conservative here.