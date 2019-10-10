What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Martin Crutsinger, Associated Press

Federal Reserve approves rules to loosen bank restrictions

Economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve has approved a package of rules that will ease restrictions imposed on banks following the 2008 financial crisis, giving a victory to the banking industry and President Donald Trump, a vocal critic of the more stringent rules.

The Fed’s rule changes approved Thursday will implement legislation passed by Congress in May 2018 to loosen restrictions, especially on smaller community banks, that had been imposed by the Dodd-Frank Act passed in 2010.

Trump made Dodd-Frank a frequent target of his attacks on government over-regulation which he charged had hurt economic growth by making it harder for banks to lend.

The Fed’s changes will loosen rules in the area of capital and liquidity standards and also on the living wills big banks must develop in case they fail.

By —

Martin Crutsinger, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Aug 29 After decades of pushing bachelor’s degrees, U.S. needs more tradespeople

  2. Read Oct 10 Support for Trump impeachment inquiry rises, new poll shows

  3. Read Oct 09 Record number of colleges stop requiring the SAT and ACT amid questions of fairness

  4. Read Oct 10 WATCH: Giuliani’s associates arrested attempting to leave country, U.S. attorney says

  5. Read Oct 08 Is a vaping-linked lung illness a public health crisis? That depends on who you ask

The Latest