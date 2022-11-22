News Wrap: Biden pauses student loan payments as debt cancelation plan faces legal battle

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Live data on national races for Senate, House and state governors
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Tuesday, President Biden is extending his pause on federal student loan payments while his plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt is tied up in courts, the Supreme Court cleared the way for a congressional committee to get former President Trump's tax returns and Ukraine warned that rolling blackouts could last until March as Russian missiles pummel the power grid.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.