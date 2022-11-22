Give to PBS NewsHour now
News Wrap: Biden pauses student loan payments as debt cancelation plan faces legal battle

In our news wrap Tuesday, President Biden is extending his pause on federal student loan payments while his plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt is tied up in courts, the Supreme Court cleared the way for a congressional committee to get former President Trump's tax returns and Ukraine warned that rolling blackouts could last until March as Russian missiles pummel the power grid.

