30 million in U.S. have sought unemployment benefits since virus hit
By —

Associated Press

WATCH: New Jersey schools to remain closed for the academic year

Education

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey schools will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year because of the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

Watch the governor’s remarks in the player above.

Teachers have been required to conduct remote instruction since schools shuttered in mid-March.

New Jersey is among the hardest-hit states in the country with 7,871 COVID-19 fatalities and more than 120,000 positive cases.

New Jersey has some 600 school districts and about 1.4 million students enrolled, according to the state Education Department.

By —

Associated Press

