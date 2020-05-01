WATCH LIVE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo updates on COVID-19 response

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is offering an update Friday on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For weeks, New York has served as the nation’s viral epicenter, reporting more cases than other states and a massive strain on health care and other systems. On Thursday, Cuomo indicated the latest numbers suggest cases of COVID-19 might be slowing down.

This is a developing story and will be updated.