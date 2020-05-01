What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Listen: Special podcast episode

30 million in U.S. have sought unemployment benefits since virus hit
Laura Santhanam
By —

Laura Santhanam

WATCH LIVE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo updates on COVID-19 response

Health

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is offering an update Friday on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the governor’s remarks live in the video player above at 11:30 a.m. ET.

For weeks, New York has served as the nation’s viral epicenter, reporting more cases than other states and a massive strain on health care and other systems. On Thursday, Cuomo indicated the latest numbers suggest cases of COVID-19 might be slowing down.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Laura Santhanam
By —

Laura Santhanam

Laura Santhanam is the Data Producer for the PBS NewsHour. Follow @LauraSanthanam

@LauraSanthanam

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Apr 28 The dangerous global flood of misinformation surrounding COVID-19

  2. Read Apr 30 Michigan House doesn’t extend virus emergency order amid protests

  3. Read Apr 29 Trump to begin preparing for transition in case he loses in November

  4. Watch Apr 29 A humble opinion on a successful post-pandemic world

  5. Watch Apr 14 The problem with thinking you know more than the experts

The Latest