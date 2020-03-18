What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Facebook bug wrongly deleted authentic coronavirus news

Health

Facebook said a bug in its anti-spam system temporarily blocked the publication of links to news stories about the coronavirus. Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice president of integrity, said on Twitter Tuesday that the company was working on a fix for the problem.

Users complained that links to news stories about school closings and other information related to the virus outbreak were blocked by the company’s automated system.

Later on Tuesday, Rosen tweeted that Facebook had restored all the incorrectly deleted posts, which also covered topics beyond the coronavirus.

Rosen said the problems were unrelated to any changes in Facebook’s content-moderator workforce. The company reportedly sent its human moderators home this week because of the coronavirus outbreak.

A representative for Facebook did not immediately respond to questions on the status of Facebook’s content moderators, many of whom do not work directly for the company and are not always able to work from home.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Mar 18 Trump invokes emergency authority; Big 3 automakers closing

  2. Read Mar 16 19 immersive museum exhibits you can visit from your couch

  3. Read Mar 18 After closures at U.S.-Canada border, Trump says he’ll halt nonessential travel at southern border

  4. Read Mar 18 Treasury proposal: Deliver $500 billion to Americans starting April

  5. Read Mar 18 Trump’s proposed coronavirus economic package could approach $1 trillion

In the U.S. and across the globe, normal life shuts down amid pandemic

Health Mar 17

The Latest