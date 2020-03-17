In the U.S. and across the globe, normal life shuts down amid pandemic

Judy Woodruff:

The Trump administration is pushing tonight for a huge new economic relief package to fight financial damage done by the coronavirus pandemic.

That comes as U.S. officials confirm 100 dead nationwide out of 5,300 cases, but with no word on how many have recovered.

Meanwhile, Wall Street recovered some today, as the Dow industrials gained back 5 percent. And the European Union member states moved to close their borders.

Once again, William Brangham begins our coverage.