The quest for cleaner hospital air

The coronavirus pandemic has challenged the way hospitals think about the design of their facilities, changing how doctors and nurses move through the hallways and rearranging patients’ beds. NewsHour Weekend’s Christopher Booker takes us inside a Pennsylvania company that has set its sights on the ways in which air is being moved and filtered through our buildings.

Christopher Booker is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour Weekend covering music, culture, our changing economy and news of the cool and weird. He also teaches at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs, following his work with Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism in Chicago and Doha, Qatar.

Mori Rothman has produced stories on a variety of subjects ranging from women’s rights in Saudi Arabia to rural depopulation in Kansas. Mori previously worked as a producer and writer at ABC News and as a production assistant on the CNN show Erin Burnett Outfront.

