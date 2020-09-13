The quest for cleaner hospital air

The coronavirus pandemic has challenged the way hospitals think about the design of their facilities, changing how doctors and nurses move through the hallways and rearranging patients’ beds. NewsHour Weekend’s Christopher Booker takes us inside a Pennsylvania company that has set its sights on the ways in which air is being moved and filtered through our buildings.
