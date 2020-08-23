Trump authorizes emergency plasma treatment to treat COVID-19

President Trump authorized emergency use of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 on Sunday. The treatment, which has been used on more than 64,000 patients already, infuses blood plasma from COVID-19 patients who have recovered and have antibodies with those who have been diagnosed. But evidence on whether it works has been inconclusive. ProPublica reporter Caroline Chen joins Hari Sreenivasan for more.
