WATCH: California governor gives coronavirus update

California Gov. Gavin Newsom held a news conference to give an update on the state’s efforts to fight the novel coronavirus.

In California, more than 9,000 people have now died from the virus, and three-quarters were 65 and older. Only about 9% of California’s nearly half-million confirmed virus cases are children, and very few have suffered conditions serious enough for hospitalization, according to state data.

California health officials reported the state’s first coronavirus death of a child on July 31, saying the victim was a teenager who had other health conditions.

It’s extremely rare for children to die of the coronavirus. As of mid-July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 228 children had died of the disease in the U.S., less than 0.2% of the nation’s deaths at the time.

Scientists still aren’t certain why children don’t seem to be as seriously affected by the virus as adults.