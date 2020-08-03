WATCH: 2020 Hutchins Forum ‘America’s racial reckoning: The pandemic(s) and the election’

Join PBS NewsHour special correspondent Charlayne Hunter-Gault and Henry Louis Gates Jr. as they moderate and host the 2020 Hutchins Forum “America’s racial reckoning: The pandemic(s) and the election.”

The forum is produced by the Harvard University Hutchins Center for African & African American Research.

Watch the live stream of the event starting at 4 p.m. ET. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, in the player above.

The forum comes months before the 2020 presidential election and amid an unprecedented global public health crisis with COVID-19. There has also been a national reckoning on race and racial justice following the killing of George Floyd by police in May.

As of Aug. 3, there were nearly 150,000 deaths from the coronavirus in the U.S., according to the COVID Tracking Project. Numerous studies have shown that the pandemic is disproportionately affecting Black Americans and Latinos. This also comes as protests across the U.S. sparked by Floyd’s killing on May 25 have continued, calling for racial justice and an end to police brutality.

Gault and Gates, the director of the Hutchins Center for African & African American Research at Harvard University and host of “Finding Your Roots” on PBS, will be joined by:

Charles Blow, Op-Ed columnist for the News York Times

Donna Brazile, political consultant and former interim Chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC)

David Brooks, columnist at the New York Times and commentator on PBS NewsHour

Shermichael Singleton, political consultant and former contributing host of Vox Media’s “Consider It”

Neera Tanden, president and CEO, Center for American Progress

Vernon Jones, Georgia state representative

Lawrence D. Bobo, W.E.B. Du Bois Professor of the Social Sciences, Harvard University

Have questions? There are four ways to send them to us: