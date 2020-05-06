#GivingTuesday

Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
on #GivingTuesdayNow

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Podcast: America, Interrupted

How contact tracing can help the U.S. get control over coronavirus
By —

Justin Stabley

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly gives coronavirus update

Health

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly held a news conference to give an update on the state’s efforts to fight the novel coronavirus.

Watch the governor’s remarks in the player above.

Take the New York metropolitan area’s progress against the coronavirus out of the equation and the numbers show the rest of the U.S. is moving in the wrong direction, with the known infection rate rising even as states move to lift their lockdowns, an Associated Press analysis found Tuesday.

New confirmed infections per day in the U.S. exceed 20,000, and deaths per day are well over 1,000, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. And public health officials warn that the failure to flatten the curve and drive down the infection rate in places could lead to many more deaths — perhaps tens of thousands — as people are allowed to venture out and businesses reopen.

“Make no mistakes: This virus is still circulating in our community, perhaps even more now than in previous weeks” said Linda Ochs, director of the Health Department in Shawnee County, Kansas.

By —

Justin Stabley

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch May 06 Video appearing to show killing of black jogger Ahmaud Arbery sparks outrage

  2. Read May 06 Mississippi auditor finds Brett Favre paid from welfare funds for speeches he never gave

  3. Watch Apr 14 The problem with thinking you know more than the experts

  4. Read May 06 4 ways to take care of your mental health during the coronavirus pandemic

  5. Watch May 04 Grim new projections forecast ‘explosive growth’ in COVID-19 cases, deaths

More countries are lifting pandemic restrictions — even as infections climb

Health May 06

The Latest