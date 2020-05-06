WATCH: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio calls for rebuilding economy ‘the smart way’

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that the city needs to handle its economic restart with “moderation.”

Watch the mayor’s remarks in the video player above.

“This is the case where a little moderation, I think, will be good for all of us. One step at a time. Let’s get it right,” de Blasio said in a news conference Wednesday, where he gave an update on the city’s efforts to address the pandemic.

During an interview with CNN earlier Wednesday, de Blasio also said that data showing rates of new coronavirus infections declining in the New York metropolitan area, but rising in other parts of the country, suggest that other states may be moving too quickly to open businesses and loosen restrictions on gatherings.

During that same interview, he also said the city may need to furlough or layoff some essential employees if it does not received federal funding.

“People are either acting on furloughs and layoffs, or preparing for furloughs and layoffs of the exact people who have been the heroes in this crisis– who we should be celebrating and supporting– the first responders, the health care workers, the educators,” de Blasio said on CNN.

De Blasio has made repeated calls for the federal government to provide more financial assistance for the city, which is one of the hardest hit regions in the United States.

