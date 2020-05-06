#GivingTuesday

WATCH LIVE: White House holds news briefing on coronavirus updates

Nation

The White House will hold a news conference on Wednesday after President Donald Trump revised plans to wrap up the coronavirus task force by Memorial Day. The president tweeted that the panel “will continue on indefinitely” and suggested that his administration might “add or subtract” participants.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is expected to hold a briefing at 4 p.m. ET. Watch live in our player above.

Trump also told reporters on Wednesday that he did wear a mask during a visit to an Arizona Honeywell factory that makes respirators on Tuesday, but not in front of the cameras.

READ MORE: The full whistleblower complaint claiming administration’s response to COVID-19 prioritized politics over science

This story is developing and will be updated.

