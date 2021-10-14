WATCH LIVE: Biden updates COVID-19 response as FDA advisors debate use of Moderna, J&J boosters

President Joe Biden is expected to give an update about the nation’s COVID-19 response Thursday, as the FDA discussions about granting emergency authorization for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots continue.

Biden is expected to speak at 12:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Last month, the FDA granted emergency use authorization for a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

More than 716,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, according to CDC data, and there have been more than 44 million documented cases of the virus. Though almost 77 percent of the U.S. population age 12 and older has received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, community transmission of the disease is still classified as high in most states.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Editor’s note: Johnson & Johnson is a funder for the PBS NewsHour.