Why American nursing homes have been hit so hard by coronavirus

Lisa Desjardins:

And that dire concern comes before we know the full scope of the problem.

Up until this past weekend, nursing homes had not been required to publicly report numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths. That changed over the weekend, when a new mandate from Medicare and Medicaid kicked in, requiring that nearly all facilities share this data with the federal government, which in turn says it will publish it swiftly.

Here's what we do know, even without the complete picture. The first major coronavirus hot spot in the country was this nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, with 45 deaths in early March. Two months later, more than 7,000 long-term care facilities have outbreaks. That's according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

That includes three separate outbreaks at facilities in New York, Massachusetts and New Jersey that each saw at least 70 deaths, and two major outbreaks in Medford, Massachusetts, with at least two dozen deaths at one nursing home and more than 50 at another, including Nicole's grandfather.

She has some advice for families dependent on nursing home care.