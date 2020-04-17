What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

This antibody test could offer a clearer picture of how the body responds to COVID-19
WATCH LIVE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo updates public on coronavirus

Health

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to update the public about how the state is managing the spread of COVID-19 Friday at 11 a.m. ET.

New rules requiring New Yorkers to cover their faces in public are going into effect Friday as the state’s residents prepared for at least another month of social distancing to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Under the guidelines announced this week by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, everyone must wear a mask or face covering when in a public place and unable to maintain appropriate distance from others. Children younger than 2 and people with a medical reason why they can’t tolerate a mask are exempt from the rule, which takes effect at 8 p.m.

Cuomo announced Thursday that the state’s stay-at-home restrictions that have been in place since March 22 will last at least until May 15. He said the extension was made in consultation with officials from other Northeast states and will be reevaluated next month.

